NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Last year, a Bellevue Philly cheese steak business was burglarized. Now, it’s been hit again, but this time, an entire food truck was taken.

The morning of Saturday, Oct. 22, the managers at It’z a Philly Thing showed up to find their trailer gone and skid marks throughout their parking lot.

They told News 2 they’re shocked to see their business targeted not only once, but twice.

“I came in around 10 o’clock, came in, the back door was wide open and I could already see that the cash drawer was ripped out. I came in, went in the back and I could also see that the cash drawer, it had Coke poured all over it. Then, the next thing I notice, we had iPads gone from the front,” Desmond Tanner, a manager at It’z a Philly Thing, said.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

According to Tanner, they also found their cameras disabled, making it difficult to identify the person responsible.

“We have a camera in the back, but it’s dark back there, so whoever it was, they knew if they came in, they could cut the wires in the back and then we wouldn’t be able to see anything,” said Tanner.

Saturday’s incident marked the second time the business has been targeted in 15 months. The business also had a break in last July.

“It’s been years of work, thousands of dollars, countless endless nights, and for it to be stolen, just taken in a couple hours, it hurts,” Tanner said.

Tanner estimated the trailer is worth more than $50,000. In addition, the business is now missing multiple iPads and roughly $150 from the cash drawer.

He had a message for the person responsible: “I hope you really needed it at the end of the day, I hope you needed it and I hope it was worth it. And that’s it, I hope it was worth it.”

Anyone who sees the It’z a Philly Thing food truck is asked to contact Metro Police or the business directly at 267-324-2728.