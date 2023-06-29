NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As of June 27, there is protection for pregnant women in the workforce in the form of the Pregnancy Workers Fairness Act, which requires employers to make reasonable accommodations for pregnant women and new mothers.

The move comes as a positive sign, but also with some questions for people like Alisha Caruthers.

“We talked about the disparities in the community and the statistics in Nashville specifically, and when we talked about these things and it just really set in for me how privileged I was to have the experience I had, and how much work needed to be done,” explained Caruthers when she thought back to her training.

Caruthers is part of the nonprofit Homeland Heart. The organization, founded in 2020, seeks to create a safe space and improve birth outcomes for women, infants, and families of color. They provide support before and after pregnancy, and a “community of mothers and families of color to walk alongside you through this journey.”

“Being Black and being pregnant is the biggest thing. They are wanting to make it out alive, and unfortunately, the huge reality is that we know that their chances of not making it out alive are very high,” Caruthers said.

Oftentimes, they see the struggles before and after birth, making workplace rights for mothers vital.

“We are separating our mama’s from our babies so early and it’s such a pivotal time. This is the time that they should be bonding, breastfeeding, and these are the things that we know help babies thrive,” she explained.

Now, the federal government is filling in the gap.

This week, a new law went into effect requiring employers with at least 15 employees to give pregnant women more protections while on the job. It’s a move the organization Better Balance has been working to pass for years.

“We are seeing more families that are struggling and may be living paycheck to paycheck, which means that because Tennessee does not have any state-wide paid sick time or family medical leave protection, someone could actually endure bankruptcy or other economic crises when they have a baby,” explained Elizabeth Gedmark with Better Balance.

“Far too many workers, especially low-wage workers and those in psychically demanding jobs, were being pushed out or even terminated from their jobs, just because they needed an accommodation when they were working for their health,” said Gedmark. “In far too many circumstances that was perfectly legal, but now under the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, after many years of advocacy, it will no longer be legal for an employer to push out a worker just because of pregnancy.”

The law will give reasonable accommodation, like the following:

Offering additional or longer breaks

Flexible work schedule

Provide leave for medical appointments

Temporary transfers

Already nearly 30 states have their own Pregnant Worker Protection laws, and Tennessee is one of them.

“So now if a worker has an issue, they can have access to the federal government agency enforcing their right,” explained Gedmark. “We hear all the time from families they are so excited to be expanding their families; they’re expecting a baby and are doing all the things that you do, getting diapers and having baby showers, but then far too often pregnant workers (experience) pregnancy discrimination, and are actually pushed off the job and then are saying how am I just going to pay my bills, let alone afford things like baby clothes.”

The new law gives new and expecting mothers more legal options if they feel like they are not getting what they need while on the job.