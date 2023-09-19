NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a one-year-old boy missing out of Nashville.
According to the TBI, one-year-old Liam Ismael Diego Quib is believed to be in the company of his mother’s ex-boyfriend. Authorities say the two may be en route to Alabama.
Liam is described as two feet tall, 20 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. The TBI said he was last seen wearing a Mickey Mouse shirt with blue pants.
Anyone who sees Liam or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Metro Nashville Police Department at (615) 862-8600 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.