NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Thousands of Taylor Swift fans descended upon Nissan Stadium over the weekend, rain or shine. However, as fans waited to see Swift on her last night in Nashville, there was one group that answered numerous calls for service.

According to Ascension St. Thomas, EMS workers were “on standby for long hours in unpredictable weather to ensure a fun and safe concert experience for attendees. Forty-two Ascension Saint Thomas EMS workers and several emergency room physicians served alongside other local first responders each night of the tour stop, responding to more than 300 requests for assistance Friday through Sunday.”

Ascension St. Thomas Emergency Medical Services (STEM) stood by as an estimated 203,000 fans attended Swift’s concerts during her three-night stop in Music City.

STEM also served graduation ceremonies at Tennessee State University and Lipscomb University this weekend, in addition to events at the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium, and Marathon Music Works.