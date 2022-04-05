NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after an employee of a South Nashville apartment complex was critically in an early morning shooting on Murfreesboro Pike.

Metro police were dispatched to a shooting call around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 1200 block of Murfreesboro Pike at the HomeTowne Studios.

According to Metro police, the shooting happened at one of the units in the apartment complex. Officers say an employee of the complex was shot in the leg and transported to a local hospital with critical injuries. It is unknown if a suspect is in custody at this time.

No other information was immediately released.