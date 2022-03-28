NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Family and friends of the victims in a double fatal stabbing outside of a Midtown bar packed a Davidson County courtroom Monday.

Michael Mosely is facing homicide charges in the case. He is accused of stabbing three people outside of the Dogwood bar over the Christmas holiday break in 2019, claiming the lives of 22-year-old Clayton Beathard, as well as 21-year-old Paul Trapeni, and leaving A.J. Bethurum with serious injuries.

Metro police said the stabbing started over a woman that Mosely was flirting with and that her group of friends was attacked after trying to protect her.

Monday was an emotional day for the victims’ families who had to relive the turn of events that claimed their loved ones’ lives.

Jury selection lasted much of the day and then we heard opening statements, which were relatively brief. The prosecution painted a picture of friends reuniting over the holiday and how it turned fatal at the hands of Mosely in a matter of seconds.

“Clay’s arms are at his side at that moment, and you will see as he takes one hand up and then another, and steps back because he didn’t know, Mr. Mosely knew he was armed with a knife, and you will see that Clay Beathard didn’t know. You will see him step back and walk across the street to where he came from with his hands out not knowing, even processing what has just happened to him and you will see him collapse on the sidewalk, fall to the ground,” prosecutor Jan Norman told the jury.

The defense, on the other hand, said Mosely acted in self-defense.

“Mosely has his hands to his side, he’s looking to the left Clay Beathard charges from the street, winds up, and throws a devastating sucker punch. Mosely crumbles to the grass on the other side on the bar sidewalk and then Mr. Trapeni comes in and is standing over Mr. Mosely,” defense attorney Ken Quillen told the jurors.

We have seen surveillance footage from inside the bar, but this week we will see new video from outside that shows the stabbing, which will be key in this case.

Beathard’s brother CJ of the Jaguars was in court Monday.

Their father, Clayton was overheard talking in the hallway about how God has helped give them hope in their darkest days.

Day two is set to begin at 8:30 Tuesday morning.