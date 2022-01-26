NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Emergency roadwork is scheduled to start Wednesday on a portion of Briley Parkway in Nashville.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, back-to-back winter storms caused water to become trapped in the open-graded asphalt so a wide portion of the roadway deteriorated. Drivers told News 2 they were fed up as they had to dodge rocks and cars in the area near Gallatin Pike.

TDOT contractors The Rogers Group will begin milling in the fast lane and work their way across all five lanes.

“It’s up to the contractor on how many they want to do at a time and so I can’t necessarily promise that they’ll do certain lanes at certain times, but I can promise that there will always be at least two lanes open,” said TDOT Spokesperson Rebekah Hammonds. “We’re not shutting down traffic on Briley. There will be alternating lane closures and the good news is that it’s going to be done from nine to three so avoiding those peak rush hour times as much as possible.”

The project is expected to last at least five days. TDOT is also making progress on repairing potholes on Interstate 65 in Robertson County.

“At this point, paving is still ongoing as they continue to mill and pave in the length of the closures. They’re going to open portions as they complete it,” said Hammonds. “We’re going to be opening stretches as quickly as we can. But as far as we know, everything’s going according to plan. It just takes time.”

The work is happening between mile marker 111 and 118 with the expectation that it’ll last about another week, weather permitting.

“We are hopeful that in the next five to seven days, people will be able to have both lanes open in both directions,” Hammonds explained. “But I’d say that knowing full well that we’ve got some days coming up that are going to be very cold. And repaving is always weather contingent.”

Drivers are reminded to plan for extra travel time and slow down while in a work zone.