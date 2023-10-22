NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Music legend Sir Elton John performed before a star-studded crowd during a private birthday party in downtown Nashville last weekend.

John wowed the crowd at the Twelve Thirty Club on Saturday, Oct. 14 during a party hosted by Jimmy Liautaud for his wife Leslie’s birthday. He performed a 12-song set on the stage of the venue’s Supper Club.

Elton John (Courtesy: Jason Bihler Photography)

Elton John (Courtesy: Jason Bihler Photography)

Justin Timberlake, Jimmy Liataud and Sam Fox (Courtesy: Jason Bihler Photography)

Theo Von (Courtesy: Jason Bihler Photography)

Emeril Lagasse (Courtesy: Jason Bihler Photography)

Jake Owen (Courtesy: Jason Bihler Photography)

Eric Church and Jimmy Liautaud (Courtesy: Jason Bihler Photography)

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel and friends (Courtesy: Jason Bihler Photography)

Leslie Liautaud and Jimmy Liautaud (Courtesy: Jason Bihler Photography)

Guests enjoyed dinner followed by a once-in-a-lifetime performance by John, who kicked off his 12-song set with “Your Song” followed by other favorites including “Tiny Dancer”, “Candle”, “Rocket Man”, “Philadelphia” and ending with “Standing,” which he dedicated to the guest of honor who he also serenated with the “Happy Birthday” song, according to a release.

The party was attended by Justin Timberlake and Jessica Beil, Eric Church, Jake Owen, Emeril Lagasse, Theo Von, Caleb Presley, DJ Irie, and The Twelve Thirty Club founder Sam Fox.

Jimmy Liautaud is a restaurateur who is best known as the founder and former chairman of the Jimmy John’s sandwich chain.