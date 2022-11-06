NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The list of Davidson County voters who got the wrong ballot during early voting has doubled, with 438 voters now eligible to cast a provisional ballot on Election Day.

Davidson County election officials spent the weekend figuring out which voters were misassigned districts, which impacted both early ballots and voters planning to cast their ballot Tuesday. The Election Commission set aside paper ballots for those set to vote Tuesday.

This remedy came after the ACLU, the League of Women Voters, and several candidates called on election officials to fix the issue.

“Very lengthy, very complicated, because not only matching, we then had to figure out where should they have been, prepare that ballot for them. We have more than 50 different styles of ballots in Davidson County for this election,” Davidson County Administrator of Elections Jeff Roberts explained.

Provisional ballots cast Tuesday could be counted in a tight race.

“We have done everything we could think of to make sure and anyone that was negatively impacted during the early voting period, we’re giving them the option to come out and vote that special provisional ballot,” Roberts said.

District 19 Candidate Charlane Oliver was one of the candidates who called on the Election Commission to go back and identify which voters received an incorrect ballot. She called the provisional ballots a compromise, but said it’s a step in the right direction.

“I think that the provisional ballot should count regardless, but this is better than what we had on Wednesday, which was we can’t do anything about it,” Oliver said.

She urges everyone to triple check their correct district before voting encourages anyone to speak up if they think they have the wrong ballot.

“When democracy is so fragile, people want to go out and make sure that they’re pushing that button for the person that they believe in,” Oliver said.

Anyone needing to cast a provisional ballot will need to do so on Election Day at the Davidson County Election Commission, located at 1417 Murfreesboro Pike, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.