NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A special primary and general election have been set for District 51, held by Rep. Bill Beck until his unexpected passing Sunday following a sudden a heart attack.

The Davidson County Election Commission said the special primary election will take place on Aug. 3, the same date as the Metro General Election and House District 52 special general election.

According to state officials, the process for filling Beck’s seat on an interim basis is the same as it was for Rep. Justin Jones: the Metro Council will appoint someone to serve until the special election is held.

The first day to pick up a qualifying petition for the District 51 primary was Tuesday. Potential candidates have until noon on June 22 to file their petitions. Anyone who has submitted by then has until June 26 to withdraw if they want.

After that, the special general election for District 51 will take place on Sept. 14. The date was also set aside for a Metro runoff, should it be needed, according to the Election Commission.

In order to vote in the District 51 primary, voters need to be registered by July 5. To vote in the special general election, voters have until Aug. 15.

Beck will lie in state Thursday afternoon from 2-6 p.m. inside the state Capitol at 600 Dr. M.L.K. Blvd. A public funeral for Beck will be held Saturday, June 10, at the Polk Theatre inside the Tennessee Performing Arts Center. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and services begin at 11 a.m. TPAC is located at 505 Deadrick St.