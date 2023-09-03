BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An elderly woman was found dead in a neighborhood pond early Sunday morning in Bellevue, according to Metro police.

First responders were sent to the 1000 block of Woodbury Falls at about 8:15 a.m. to respond to reports of drowning on Sunday, Sept.3.

Upon arrival, a family member told officers that an 84-year-old woman was found deceased near the edge of the neighborhood’s pond.

At the scene, the family member reportedly told officers that the 84-year-old woman is known to go on routine walks in the neighborhood to exercise.

Authorities reported the woman’s flip-flops were found near the pond and it is believed she may have been trying to put her feet in the water.

At this time, investigators are working to determine if the woman slipped and fell into the pond, or if she suffered a medical emergency.

The Medical Examiner is in the process of determining a cause of death, according to Metro police.

No other information was immediately released.