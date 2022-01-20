NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An elderly man has died after he was hit by a pickup truck Wednesday night.

Metro police say Ruifang Wang, 91, was trying to cross Acklen Park Drive near Hillcrest Place when he was hit by a Toyota Tundra making a left turn.

A witness told police the driver of the pickup truck came to a complete stop before making the turn and hitting Wang. The driver said he did not see Wang in the roadway.

Wang was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died Thursday morning.

There was no evidence of impairment at the scene, according to police.