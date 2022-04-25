NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 14-year-old student was taken into custody Monday after a handgun and marijuana were found at a Nashville-area school.

It happened at Oliver Middle School.

Authorities say a school administrator saw a .40 caliber round fall out of the eighth grader’s pocket when she pulled out her cell phone.

A Smith & Wesson semi-automatic handgun was found shortly after in the women’s bathroom trash can. It was loaded with five rounds.

There is no word on how much marijuana was found in her possession.

The student has been charged in juvenile court.