NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Some Edwin Warner Park visitors are concerned over vehicle break-ins.

“It hasn’t happened to me thankfully, but I’ve seen some cars broken into,” Tina Russells said. “I just leave my doors unlocked, so if it does happen, at least my window won’t be broken.”

Other park guests who didn’t want to be identified mentioned their own cars were broken into and items stolen. They said they have filed police reports and now leave nothing in their car when they visit the park.

Ten years ago, Jaye Bilyeu had someone use a crowbar to break into her car. Bilyeu said they stole some gifts out of the car and since then she leaves her doors unlocked.

“Since that happened the police are really trying to do more patrolling and try to be on it,” Bilyeu says.

According to Metro police, about 30% of all vehicle break-ins happen at public parks. They are aware of the issue and working to help deter thieves.