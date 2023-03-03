NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A shooting in Edgehill early Friday morning sent one person to the hospital.

The shooting happened off Horton Avenue near 11th Avenue South near the Edgehill Apartments around 1:30 a.m.

Metro police said someone was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries. They only said the victim was a male but gave no other description.

Details are still very limited in this case but stay with WKRN News 2 for updates.