NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There’s a new king of attendance at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium and his name is Ed Sheeran.

Sheeran actually performed two sold out shows in Nashville this weekend. On Friday, he played an intimate, stripped-down show at the Ryman Auditorium. Then on Saturday, he broke the attendance record for a show at Nissan Stadium with roughly 73,000 attendees.

The massive set placed on the 50-yard line, the dazzling pyrotechnics and Sheeran’s hit songs wowed the largest crowd ever inside Nissan Stadium.

Sheeran, who called Music City home in 2013, celebrated the milestone with a trip to Nashville’s favorite dive karaoke bar, Santa’s Pub. He sang the Backstreet Boys’ “I want it that way” and served drinks behind the bar before leading the crowd with his own “Thinking out loud,” complete with a newly-wed couple in attendance.

Rumor has it, Sheeran gets a new tattoo every time he is in Nashville so stay tuned to see what he gets to commemorate this Nashville trip.