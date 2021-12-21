NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 26-year-old man was arrested Monday evening outside the Nashville International Airport (BNA) for a felony drug offense.

According to an arrest warrant, around 8:30 p.m. officers were patrolling the observation lot at BNA, which closes after dark, and contacted the driver of a BMW in an attempt to move drivers along.

Police said when Jarquin Gerardo Butamante rolled the window down, they immediately smelled marijuana and saw a green leafy substance on his lap. Officers said he had glassy, watery eyes at the time as well. Authorities ordered Butamante to get out of the vehicle and then conducted a search.

Police said they found 12 grams of marijuana in a bag on the driver’s floorboard, as well as a loaded handgun. Within the center console, a pill bottle containing 27 brightly colored tablets was located. An affidavit stated that the tabled were found to be MDMA or Ecstasy. Officers also seized $870 in U.S. cash in various denominations, which police said is consistent with proceeds from narcotics sales.

Butamante was then arrested and is now faced with multiple charges including felony drug and weapon charges.