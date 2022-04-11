NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was taken into custody late Saturday night after a traffic stop in North Nashville led to felony drug charges.

Police said they tried to stop Antonio Patterson, 35, for running a stop sign near the Ireland Street area. A warrant said when officers were approaching the vehicle, a Crown Royal bag was thrown out of the passenger window.

Inside the bag, police said they found a scale, empty baggies, 3.7 grams of marijuana, 5.13 grams of cocaine in separate bags and 78 ecstasy pills. The warrant said Patterson’s passenger told police he threw the bag, and that he had just sold her some marijuana and cocaine, which Patterson reportedly admitted to.

Officers said they also found a pistol inside Patterson’s car.