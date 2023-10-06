NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Friends and family of a death row inmate hope Gov. Bill Lee will stop their loved one from being executed.

Gary Wayne Sutton has spent the last 30 years on death row for the 1992 murders of two siblings in Blount County. His co-defendant, James Dellinger, died in prison of natural causes on Monday, Oct. 2.

Sutton’s spiritual advisor, Rev. Dr. Jeff Hood, said he and his family want a new attorney to help prove his innocence. He currently has no more appeals of his conviction.

“Sitting on death row for a crime that you know that you didn’t commit, and desperate for representation that will help you prove that you didn’t commit a crime,” Hood said.

Sutton’s family hired a private investigator who claims she found clear evidence that neither Sutton nor his co-defendant killed the two victims. Private Investigator Heather Cohen explained that there is evidence she discovered that his attorney’s failed to get and show to the court.

She said this evidence would have made a difference at trial and helped with his appeal.

Tennessee has paused all executions after a third-party investigation found the state wasn’t following lethal injection protocols.

Even with this extra time, Sutton’s family is still worried he will not be released.