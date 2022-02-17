NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation has been opened after a woman was shot in the hand on a Nashville highway Wednesday night.

Police told News 2, it happened just before midnight. However, it is unclear which highway the shooting occurred. Police responded to the victim’s home on Allenwood Drive in East Nashville.

Officers say multiple shots were fired from another vehicle, but there is no description of the suspect vehicle at this time.

Authorities are still investigating why the shots were fired.