NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An 18-year-old student was arrested at East Nashville High School on Monday for carrying a loaded .25 semi-automatic pistol on school grounds.

According to police, a student tip led to the arrest of Evan Walker. Officers were notified just before 2 p.m. that several people were seen behind the school in a vehicle and one of them was armed.

Police stopped a dark-colored Nissan Pathfinder with tinted windows matching the description provided. Police asked the driver to lower the windows.

Walker, a senior at East High School, was in the front passenger seat. He complied with a request to step outside the Pathfinder and consented to a search. Officers discovered the handgun on Walker’s waistband. He said it belonged to a family member.

Walker was charged with carrying a gun on school property.