NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One week ago, fire destroyed an East Nashville building holding three local businesses: Hosse & Hosse, Element Salon, and Clara Jane Hemp Dispensary.

“We watched it burn for two hours,” said Clara Jane Co-Owner Alyssa Russell. “I was in utter shock.”

Russell said this storefront on Woodland Street was their dream location, so losing it, along with nearly $100,000 worth of merchandise, has been unfathomable.

Russell said other local businesses immediately stepped up to help. Canvast Supply Co. (935 E. Trinity Lane in East Nashville) is opening their doors to Clara Jane for temporary delivery, shipping, and pickup.

“A lot of people have been showing up and it’s been phenomenal,” Russell said. “We feel so much love.”

The community is giving back as well. A GoFundMe created this week has raised about $7,000 so far.

“We are a community driven business, we care a lot about Nashville, we care a lot about the community that we’re serving here, and we look for ways to give back all the time, so now this is the time that we need our community to come back and support us really deeply,” said Russell. “We built this business, like bootstrapped it from our own personal savings, and it’s hard to accept money, but also we’re just so grateful.”

Clara Jane is also benefitting from online t-shirt and hoodie sales.

“All of that is going toward our current space, finding a new space, getting inventory, and paying our teams,” said Russell.

The future of the building is unknown, so Russell said they are already working to find a new storefront.