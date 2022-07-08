NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A suspect was charged with attempted criminal homicide after police said he was involved in a shooting in East Nashville Thursday afternoon.

According to MNPD, Darryl Cunningham, 59, was booked early Friday morning after the shooting outside of the Litton’s Corner Market located at 2830 Gallatin Pike. Officers said the victim was shot in the upper leg and was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center in serious condition.

Police said the victim and Cunningham knew each other. Cunningham was seen on surveillance video leaving the market in a red Nissan Versa.

The victim’s injuries were reportedly non-life-threatening.