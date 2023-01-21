NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A person was sent to the hospital Saturday evening after being shot in East Nashville, according to authorities.

Dispatch said the shooting was reported at approximately 6:22 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 from the 100 block of Dellway Villa Road.

Officers at the scene told News 2 that one person was injured in the shooting and transported to the hospital. There is no word on that individual’s current condition.

No additional details have been released about the incident.