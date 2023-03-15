NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Just days after a deadly shooting in East Nashville, the suspect in the case has turned himself in.

James Harris, 52, surrendered himself to the Metro Nashville Police Department Wednesday night.

He was wanted for shooting and killing Terrese Patterson, 47, inside a home on Lischey Avenue on Monday.

Police believe Harris was meeting with Patterson in the upstairs room of a home on Lischey Avenue when a gunshot was heard. Harris is said to have run out the front door of the home after the shooting.

Police have not said if a motive has been determined in the shooting.

He is now jailed on a criminal homicide charge.