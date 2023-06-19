NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was arrested Monday for defacing an East Nashville mural and a large poster.

Metro police said Deborah Jones, 60, allegedly spray painted/defaced a mural in the 500 block of Gallatin Avenue and a large poster in the 100 block of N. 11th Street near the Five Points neighborhood.

East Nashville Defaced Mural (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department) Deborah Jones (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department) East Nashville Defaced Poster (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

At the mural, a business car was left that had Jones’ name on it, as well as a reference to “The Velvet Army,” which was also spray painted at both locations, according to police.

Bond was set at $10,000.