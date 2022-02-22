NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A center in East Nashville giving low-income families access to education was burglarized Monday night.

According to police, just before 6 p.m., officers were called to a burglary in progress at the McNeilly Center for Children located at 100 Meridian Street. When officials arrived, they said they saw Carlos Shaw, 33, standing inside the building near the front door before he walked out of view.

When police went around the back of the building, they said they spotted Shaw walking near the playground next to the school and took him into custody. Officers said Shaw had six tablets in his backpack that belonged to the school, along with Allen wrenches and screw drill bits.

A school representative reportedly told police there was about $100 worth of damage to the cabinet where the tablets were stored.

Shaw is now faced with multiple charges.