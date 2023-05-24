NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Residents along Maxey Lane in East Nashville are concerned after finding pills littered along the road Tuesday afternoon.

One neighbor told News 2 the pills were connected to a mysterious backpack.

“Yesterday I had Metro police actually knock on my door, because they had found a backpack at the end of my driveway,” Madison Mergen said. “It was full of guns and drugs, because I saw one of the cops pulling it out of the bag.”

Police only confirmed that a substance was found on the street. However, many neighbors and businesses along Maxey Lane believe they were fentanyl-laced pills.

A neighbor recalled seeing several police units investigating before crews with the Nashville Fire Department cleaned the area.

Residents told News 2 their biggest concern is dogs and/or kids possibly coming into contact with the pills.

“The cops were great and concerned about dogs and kids getting to it,” Mergen said. “They wanted to make sure they were taking care of it.”

Despite their concern, Mergen and other area residents felt relieved that nothing harmful was left on the street.