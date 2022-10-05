NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was injured and sleeping residents were put in grave danger last month due to a shootout in the parking lot of an East Nashville apartment complex.

It happened during the early morning hours on Sept. 6 at Dellway Villa Road Apartments.

According to a Metro Nashville Police Department affidavit, a man — now identified as 34-year-old Darrell Taylor — hid around the apartment building with multiple handguns.

When another man arrived, the affidavit indicated Taylor emerged from the shadows and began firing wildly with both guns in both hands.

The other man reportedly fired back.

According to the affidavit, the victim was hit and drove to Skyline Medical Center. His condition is unknown.

Meanwhile, multiple stray bullets ripped through the apartment complex, where several small children were asleep.

News 2 spoke to a family in one unit where bullets went through the exterior wall, shattering the patio glass and tearing through interior walls.

One bullet flew across the living room where a six-year-old frequently sleeps, passed through an interior wall, and lodged just behind the refrigerator.

“My son usually sleeps right here,” the child’s mother, who did not want to be identified, said as she pointed to the couch. “I’m glad he wasn’t sleeping right here because the bullet hole came through this one too. I was upset.”

A man in the apartment, holding a small child, told News 2 he was not home at the time of the incident.

“If my child would have got shot, man, I don’t know what I would do because it just came through the wall, two or three shots,” the man said.

“I’m glad y’all got the guy. Please keep him in there,” he added. “If he come back out here, what else could he do if kids was out here?”

According to the affidavit, while Metro police were collecting evidence in the parking lot, Taylor returned to the crime scene and confessed to CSI officers, even stating that he would have killed the intended target if he had his AR-15 with him.

Detectives pulled video and determined that Taylor was the one firing the weapons. In addition, the affidavit said Taylor’s confession matched the evidence collected at the crime scene.

Taylor was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 4 and charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and tampering with evidence. His bond is set at $525,000