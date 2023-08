NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A junior at East High School was arrested Monday for carrying a gun on school property.

Metro police said a concerned student notified school administrators who then found a loaded 9mm handgun in the 11th-grader’s backpack.

The 16-year-old refused to answer any questions about why he brought the gun to school or where he got it from, according to investigators.

He has since been charged with juvenile weapon possession and bringing a gun on school property.