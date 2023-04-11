NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The popular East Coast convenience store “Wawa” has its eyes set on Bellevue for one of its first locations in Middle Tennessee.

Metro Councilmember Dave Rosenberg announced on Facebook the company proposed placing a store on Highway 100 near the intersection of Temple Road.

“It’s not been entirely positive, but the positive folks have been incredibly enthusiastic. Wawa appears to have quite a cult following. People who love it, you know the comment it’s not just a convenience store kept coming up,” said Rosenberg, who represents District 35.

On Facebook, some raised concern over traffic if Wawa opens on Highway 100; however, Rosenberg said he didn’t think Wawa’s opening would have a direct impact.

“Highway 100 needs to be adjusted one way or another. They issued bonds to widen it decades and decades ago and the state just has not made it a priority. So, would love to see that either way,” Rosenberg said.

News 2 spoke with Eddie McGrew, who lives and works in Bellevue. Although he’s never visited a Wawa, he welcomed the idea of a new gas station.

“For me, having that a little bit closer and having a few more options to be able to have something to eat or what have you, I think it would be great,” McGrew said.

McGrew also said the Highway 100 location made sense, with the nearby Loveless Café and Natchez Trace Parkway.

“There’s a lot of people that are not from around here that come here just for those purposes. With that kind of traffic, I think it would be good for that type of store.”

The proposal is still in the very early stages and the land would have to be rezoned. Right now, Rosenberg said he’s working to gather community input.