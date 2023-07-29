NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After 14 days, the early voting period in Nashville has come to a close.

Davidson County voters could cast their ballots in the Metro General Election and two different special elections for state house seats during a two-week period before Election Day on Aug. 3. All 40 Metro Council seats are up, as are the Mayor and Vice Mayor’s seats. Voters in House Districts 51 and 52 also have special elections to fill seats held by Rep. Justin Jones, who was expelled from the seat by the Tennessee General Assembly earlier this year, and the late Rep. Bill Beck, who died of a heart attack unexpectedly this summer.

According to data from the Davidson County Election Commission, a little more than 57,000 Davidson County voters cast their ballots during the early voting period, or a little under 14% of all registered active voters.

The final day of early voting, Saturday, July 29, saw the highest turnout, with 8,923 ballots cast. In total, 57,461 Davidson County voters cast their ballots early, or 13.88%.

According to the Election Commission data, the early voting precinct with the highest number of ballots cast was the Green Hills Library at 8,029, followed by the Belle Meade City Hall with 6,983, Hermitage Library with 6,535 and the Edmonson Pike Library with 6,196 votes.

The precinct location with the fewest ballots cast during early voting was the Goodlettsville Community Center at 1,784, according to the Election Commission.

Election Day is Aug. 3. Those voting on Election Day will be required to vote at their assigned polling location. To check which location you need to visit in order to vote, click HERE. Polls will be open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.