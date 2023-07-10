NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — This week marks the beginning of the early voting period for the Aug. 3 Metro Nashville elections, as well as some special elections for statewide seats.

Starting at 8 a.m. Friday, July 14, registered voters in Davidson County can cast their ballot in the races for mayor, vice mayor, councilmember at large, and district council member, securing 42 different elected officials in their seats for the next four years.

Additionally, voters in Tennessee House District 51 will vote in their primary for a replacement for the late Rep. Bill Beck, who died unexpectedly of a heart attack at the beginning of June; while voters in District 52 will vote for someone to fill the unexpired term of Rep. Justin Jones, who was expelled from the Tennessee General Assembly earlier this year. He was subsequently reappointed to his seat in an interim basis by the Metro Council and is seeking his seat back.

Those running in the District 51 primaries are David C. Hooven for the Republican side and Aftyn Behn and Anthony Davis running for the Democrats.

Justin Jones will face off with Republican Laura Nelson in the District 52 special general election.

There are 12 different candidates running for mayor, including current councilmembers and state elected officials. Those on the ballot are Natisha Brooks, Fran Bush, State Sen. Heidi Campbell, Bernie Cox, Jim Gingrich, Sharon W. Hurt, Stephanie Johnson, Freddie O’Connell, Alice Rolli, Vivian Wilhoite, Matthew A. Wiltshire and Jeff Yarbro.

Metro Nashville voters will also decide between two candidates for vice mayor. Incumbent VM Jim Shulman is running for another term, but he is being challenged by current Councilmember Angie E. Henderson.

The Council At Large race is the most crowded, with 21 different candidates running for five seats, including some incumbents. Candidates on the ballot for at large CM positions are Burkley Allen, Tony Chapman, Chris Cheng, Chris Crofton, Stephen Downs, Quin Evans-Segall, Robbie E. Greer Sr, Arnold Hayes, Brian Hellwig, Olivia Hill, Yolanda Hockett, Howard Jones, Marcia Masulla, Delishia Danielle Porterfield, Russ Pulley, Gilbery Ramirez, Indrani Ray, Zulfat “Z” Suara, Jeff Syracuse, Deloris “D.D.” Vandivort, and Jonathan Williamson.

Some of the races for District Councilmembers are less crowded, with a few people seeking office running uncontested races. Here is who will be on the ballot for individual district CM positions:

Council District 1

Ruby Baker

Sean Dailey

Rob Harris

Joy Smith Kimbrough

Timothy Thompson

Council District 2

Kyonzte Toombs

Council District 3

Jennifer Gamble

Council District 4

Davette Blalock

Mike Cortese

Brian Sullivan

Council District 5

Terri Laine Klingner

Sean Parker

Council District 6

Clay Capp

Brandes B. Holcomb

Daniel McDonnell

Council District 7

Emily Benedict

Danny Williams

Council District 8

Martez Coleman

Deonte Harrell

Council District 9

Tonya Hancock

Stephanie Montenegro

Council District 10

Jennifer Frensley Webb

Zach Young

Council District 11

Joe DeLucas

Sherard Edington

Jeff Eslick

Eric A. Patton

Council District 12

Erin Evans

Council District 13

Russ Bradford

Council District 14

Jordan Huffman R.J. Mamula

Council District 15

Jeff Fregg

Dan Jones

Council District 16

Alexa Little

Ginny Welsch

Council District 17

Tonya Esquibel

Teaka Jackson

Terry Vo

Council District 18

Tom Cash

Angus Purdy

Council District 19

Jasper Hendricks III

Jacob Kupin

Jonathan Turner

Council District 20

Scott Gillihan

Rollin Horton

Council District 21

Jamel R. Campbell-Gooch

Brandon Taylor

Council District 22

Sheri Weiner

Council District 23

Thom Druffel

Lisa Williams

Council District 24

Brenda Gadd

Council District 25

David Ackerman

Jeff Preptit

Rolando Toyos

Council District 26

Courtney Johnston

Council District 27

Robert Nash

Council District 28

David Benton

Council District 29

Tasha Ellis

Jama Mohamed

John Reed

Michele Vetter

Council District 30

Sandra Sepulveda

Council District 31

Dia Hart

John Rutherford

Council District 32

Joy Styles

Council District 33

Antoinette W. Lee

Council District 34

Luke Austin Elliott

Sandy Ewing

Council District 35

Carson Smart

Jason Spain

Early voting will take place at a dozen different locations around the Nashville area, according to the Davidson County Election Commission. The places you can cast your ballot during the two-week early voting period are:

Belle Meade City Hall – 4705 Harding Pike, Nashville 37205

Bellevue Library – 720 Baugh Road, Nashville, 37221

Bordeaux Library – 4000 Clarksville Pike, Nashville, 37218

Casa Azafran Community Center – 2195 Nolensville Pike, Nashville 37211

Edmonson Pike Library – 5501 Edmonson Pike, Nashville, 37211

Goodlettsville Delmas Long Community Center – 200 Memorial Drive, Goodlettsville 37072

Green Hills Library – 3701 Benham Avenue, Nashville 37215

Hermitage Library – 3700 James Kay Lane, Hermitage 37076

Howard Office Building – 700 President Ronald Reagan Way, Nashville, 37210

Madison Library – 610 Gallatin Pike South, Madison 37115

Margaret Maddox East YMCA – 2624 Gallatin Pike, Nashville 37216

Southeast Library – 5260 Hickory Hollow Parkway, Antioch 37013

All precincts open at 8 a.m. each day of early voting. Closing times vary; check the list HERE to see what time your closest early voting precinct location closes. There is no early voting on Sundays.