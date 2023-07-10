NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — This week marks the beginning of the early voting period for the Aug. 3 Metro Nashville elections, as well as some special elections for statewide seats.
Starting at 8 a.m. Friday, July 14, registered voters in Davidson County can cast their ballot in the races for mayor, vice mayor, councilmember at large, and district council member, securing 42 different elected officials in their seats for the next four years.
Additionally, voters in Tennessee House District 51 will vote in their primary for a replacement for the late Rep. Bill Beck, who died unexpectedly of a heart attack at the beginning of June; while voters in District 52 will vote for someone to fill the unexpired term of Rep. Justin Jones, who was expelled from the Tennessee General Assembly earlier this year. He was subsequently reappointed to his seat in an interim basis by the Metro Council and is seeking his seat back.
Those running in the District 51 primaries are David C. Hooven for the Republican side and Aftyn Behn and Anthony Davis running for the Democrats.
Justin Jones will face off with Republican Laura Nelson in the District 52 special general election.
There are 12 different candidates running for mayor, including current councilmembers and state elected officials. Those on the ballot are Natisha Brooks, Fran Bush, State Sen. Heidi Campbell, Bernie Cox, Jim Gingrich, Sharon W. Hurt, Stephanie Johnson, Freddie O’Connell, Alice Rolli, Vivian Wilhoite, Matthew A. Wiltshire and Jeff Yarbro.
Metro Nashville voters will also decide between two candidates for vice mayor. Incumbent VM Jim Shulman is running for another term, but he is being challenged by current Councilmember Angie E. Henderson.
The Council At Large race is the most crowded, with 21 different candidates running for five seats, including some incumbents. Candidates on the ballot for at large CM positions are Burkley Allen, Tony Chapman, Chris Cheng, Chris Crofton, Stephen Downs, Quin Evans-Segall, Robbie E. Greer Sr, Arnold Hayes, Brian Hellwig, Olivia Hill, Yolanda Hockett, Howard Jones, Marcia Masulla, Delishia Danielle Porterfield, Russ Pulley, Gilbery Ramirez, Indrani Ray, Zulfat “Z” Suara, Jeff Syracuse, Deloris “D.D.” Vandivort, and Jonathan Williamson.
Some of the races for District Councilmembers are less crowded, with a few people seeking office running uncontested races. Here is who will be on the ballot for individual district CM positions:
Council District 1
- Ruby Baker
- Sean Dailey
- Rob Harris
- Joy Smith Kimbrough
- Timothy Thompson
Council District 2
- Kyonzte Toombs
Council District 3
- Jennifer Gamble
Council District 4
- Davette Blalock
- Mike Cortese
- Brian Sullivan
Council District 5
- Terri Laine Klingner
- Sean Parker
Council District 6
- Clay Capp
- Brandes B. Holcomb
- Daniel McDonnell
Council District 7
- Emily Benedict
- Danny Williams
Council District 8
- Martez Coleman
- Deonte Harrell
Council District 9
- Tonya Hancock
- Stephanie Montenegro
Council District 10
- Jennifer Frensley Webb
- Zach Young
Council District 11
- Joe DeLucas
- Sherard Edington
- Jeff Eslick
- Eric A. Patton
Council District 12
- Erin Evans
Council District 13
- Russ Bradford
Council District 14
- Jordan Huffman
- R.J. Mamula
Council District 15
- Jeff Fregg
- Dan Jones
Council District 16
- Alexa Little
- Ginny Welsch
Council District 17
- Tonya Esquibel
- Teaka Jackson
- Terry Vo
Council District 18
- Tom Cash
- Angus Purdy
Council District 19
- Jasper Hendricks III
- Jacob Kupin
- Jonathan Turner
Council District 20
- Scott Gillihan
- Rollin Horton
Council District 21
- Jamel R. Campbell-Gooch
- Brandon Taylor
Council District 22
- Sheri Weiner
Council District 23
- Thom Druffel
- Lisa Williams
Council District 24
- Brenda Gadd
Council District 25
- David Ackerman
- Jeff Preptit
- Rolando Toyos
Council District 26
- Courtney Johnston
Council District 27
- Robert Nash
Council District 28
- David Benton
Council District 29
- Tasha Ellis
- Jama Mohamed
- John Reed
- Michele Vetter
Council District 30
- Sandra Sepulveda
Council District 31
- Dia Hart
- John Rutherford
Council District 32
- Joy Styles
Council District 33
- Antoinette W. Lee
Council District 34
- Luke Austin Elliott
- Sandy Ewing
Council District 35
- Carson Smart
- Jason Spain
Early voting will take place at a dozen different locations around the Nashville area, according to the Davidson County Election Commission. The places you can cast your ballot during the two-week early voting period are:
- Belle Meade City Hall – 4705 Harding Pike, Nashville 37205
- Bellevue Library – 720 Baugh Road, Nashville, 37221
- Bordeaux Library – 4000 Clarksville Pike, Nashville, 37218
- Casa Azafran Community Center – 2195 Nolensville Pike, Nashville 37211
- Edmonson Pike Library – 5501 Edmonson Pike, Nashville, 37211
- Goodlettsville Delmas Long Community Center – 200 Memorial Drive, Goodlettsville 37072
- Green Hills Library – 3701 Benham Avenue, Nashville 37215
- Hermitage Library – 3700 James Kay Lane, Hermitage 37076
- Howard Office Building – 700 President Ronald Reagan Way, Nashville, 37210
- Madison Library – 610 Gallatin Pike South, Madison 37115
- Margaret Maddox East YMCA – 2624 Gallatin Pike, Nashville 37216
- Southeast Library – 5260 Hickory Hollow Parkway, Antioch 37013
All precincts open at 8 a.m. each day of early voting. Closing times vary; check the list HERE to see what time your closest early voting precinct location closes. There is no early voting on Sundays.