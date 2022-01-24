NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The mastermind behind the most iconic portion of the Music City skyline, along with several other prominent Nashville-area buildings, has died. Earl Swensson passed away at the age of 91.

Earl Swensson Associates, Inc. was the firm behind the design of the AT&T Building, better known as the “Batman Building.”

The firm also designed other distinctive buildings in Nashville, including the Opryland Hotel, Wild Horse Saloon and the Monroe Carrell Jr. Children’s Hospital.

Swensson died from an undisclosed illness.