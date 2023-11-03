NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 38-year-old man is accused of shooting a gun from a truck in South Nashville while driving under the influence.

Officers patrolling the area of Antioch Pike and Bridgeway Circle heard the sounds of rapid gunfire Thursday around 10 p.m.

According to arrest documents, officers soon spotted a black Chevy Silverado driving erratically into an apartment complex where the pickup truck hit a parked minivan.

Metro police reported as officers approached the truck, the driver attempted to hid a Smith & Wesson Shield Plus 9mm handgun with his arm. Authorities noted the slide was locked to the rear and the barrel was warm to the touch, indicating it had recently been fired.

The driver, identified as 38-year-old Miguel Chavez, reportedly told officers he was shooting at “the crazy people out there.”

Officers found a cold bottle of Corona inside the truck and said Chavez was unsteady on his feet, performed sub-standard on field sobriety tests and had a blood alcohol content of 0.190, according to arrest documents.

Chavez was taken into custody and charged with felony reckless endangerment, driving under the influence and possession of a weapon while under the influence. His bond was set at $7,000.