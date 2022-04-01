NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A DUI arrest was made at the Nashville International Airport late Thursday night.

Police said they were called to the Terminal Garage 2 exit for a driver who was unable to provide payment. When officers arrived, they said the man was in a Jeep stopped in the exit lane.

When officers reportedly tried to help him with his payment issue, they said he was slurring his speech, smelled of alcohol, and had a hard time answering questions and following instructions during field sobriety tests.

The suspect was then arrested and taken to the police station for a breathalyzer test. Officials said his blood-alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit, with a final result of 0.294.