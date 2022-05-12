NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News of the charges brought against 30-year-old MarVelous Brown, a band director, has rocked members of the Fisk University Music City Sound Band including drum major Erin Allen.

“I only knew him to be a lively and passionate band director,” Allen said. “Some of the people in the band were his students in middle school as well. So they kind of followed him. So that’s how much they respected him. I think that those people are the ones that are really hurt as well, because they were taken off guard too.”

Brown was the band director at Joelton Middle School when he met the alleged victim, then 13 years old in 2017, and allowed him to spend the night at his home multiple times. Brown turned himself in Thursday on various charges including aggravated rape, statutory rape by an authority figure, sexual battery by an authority figure, and solicitation of a minor, according to police.

“The recent news of the investigation just brought extreme shock,” Allen said. “And just sadness within the band and also those who had personal relationships with Professor Brown.”

Court documents outline that Brown invited over his friends from Tennessee State University, 31-year-old Corey Reed, a five-year Metro Police Officer, along with 25-year-old Derek Hill, a health teacher at Kipp Nashville Collegiate High School, to aid and abet each other to force or coerce rape of the minor.

MarVelous Brown (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The full indictment can be found below.

Reed was decommissioned on January 19, pending both criminal and administrative investigations.

Band members say Brown was relieved of his position a few months ago. Fisk declined to comment, but Kipp Nashville Public Schools, where Brown also worked until December of 2021, released this statement:

“We are deeply disturbed by the allegations and charges against these two individuals. We were made aware of these charges late Wednesday and immediately terminated Mr. Hill and banned him from campus. Mr. Brown has not worked for us since December 2021, and we understand the alleged crimes took place before both of these individuals worked for KIPP Nashville. We will fully comply with law enforcement as these cases continue through the legal system. As educators committed to empowering students and keeping them safe, the safety and wellbeing of our students is our number one priority.”

Allen now assumes her place as a leader helping her bandmates overcome the news saying, “No matter who is over us, the students are the band and we are the ones that keep this thing moving.”

Metro Nashville Public Schools sent News 2 the following statement regarding the crimes.



“These are shocking and disturbing allegations about a former staff member who left Joelton Middle in July of 2019 to work for a charter school. Our thoughts are with the victim in this case who came forward earlier this year. Student safety is a top priority and concern for all our schools, and we would encourage any individual with knowledge or experience of abuse to report that information to school or law enforcement so appropriate investigations and actions can be taken.”