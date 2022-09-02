NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were arrested after more than 58 pounds of marijuana were discovered during the execution of a search warrant at a West Nashville home Thursday.

Metro police reported 29-year-old Nicole Madden and Edwin Santiago, 42, were taken into custody after the search of the home in the 6000 block of Charlotte Pike.

Metro police reported the marijuana found in the home was recovered from a marijuana grow operation.

In addition to the marijuana, officers recovered 41 grams of cocaine and drug paraphernalia, including scales, cutting agents and packaging material, according to an arrest document.

Officers also reportedly found multiple pistols and rifles in various locations throughout the home, including in the living room fireplace.

A 9 mm pistol was discovered inside Madden’s vehicle, according to Metro police.

Madden was charged with the manufacturing of marijuana, felony drug possession and felony weapon possession. Her bond was set at $55,000. Santiago was booked into the Metro jail and is being held on federal warrants.