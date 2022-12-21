NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An invalid license plate led Metro police officers on a high speed chase and a teenager taken into custody Tuesday.

Officers reportedly observed a gray Infinity sedan with an invalid license plate and attempted to make a traffic stop.

The sedan fled from police and officers initiated a pursuit, according to an arrest warrant.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Santez Beddingfield (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

While in pursuit, officers said they observed occupants inside the car toss two handguns out the window. They were later recovered by officers.

Spike strips were deployed to stop the vehicle and all occupants inside were taken into custody, including 19-year-old Sanchez Beddingfield.

Inside the vehicle, officers located a black backpack with 265 grams of marijuana, according to an affidavit. Police also reportedly found $486 dollars on Beddingfield.

One of the firearms was claimed by the driver and Beddingfield admitted to being in possession of the black backpack.

Beddingfield was charged with felony possession of a weapon among other charges.