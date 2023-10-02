NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A drug suspect who attempted to flee from police on a motorized scooter is now behind bars after he crashed in downtown Nashville.

Metro police the suspect — identified as 25-year-old Kyree Johnson — was caught on surveillance video placing a rock-like substance in the hand of another individual at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1.

An arrest report states the unknown individual was then seen giving Johnson money in return. Moments later, officers observed Johnson on surveillance folding a rock-like substance inside a dollar bill.

Authorities watched as Johnson got on a motorized scooter and began to ride away from the area. That’s when an officer iniated a traffic stop at the intersection of Demonbreun Street and 3rd Avenue South and instructed Johnson to stop.

According to an arrest report, instead of listening to the officer’s commands, Johnson fled from the scene on the scooter southbound on Almond Street, where he then crashed.

Johnson then took off on foot, but was caught and taken into custody in front of 311 3rd Avenue South.

Metro police said Johnson was searched and a straw in possession that contained an unknown substance tested positive for cocaine.

Johnson has two outstanding warrants for failure to appear, according to Metro police. He was charged with felony evading arrest on a motor vehicle and several other charges.