NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a drug bust at a home in Antioch Wednesday morning.
Tactical officers responded to a home on Calderwood Court around 9 a.m.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
Law enforcement did not provide any information on what was found inside the home or if anyone was arrested.
No additional information was immediately released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.