NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man now faces multiple felony charges after police say he was involved in an alleged armed robbery that occurred last year outside a market in South Nashville.

In April 2021, officers were advised that 24-year-old Bishoy Mekhail met a man at a Hispanic market located in the 14900 block of Old Hickory Boulevard to purchase marijuana.

An arrest report states Mekhail arrived at the market in a vehicle that was being driven by another man. The driver allegedly walked up to the victim’s vehicle, approached the passenger side and asked to buy $20 of marijuana.

When the victim took out his wallet, that’s when the man pointed a black handgun at the victim and demanded money. An affidavit states Mekhail collected the money from the victim and the two fled the scene in a vehicle.

Court records show that the victim reported that the two men took a total of $2,200 because that’s the amount he withdrew for his mother prior to the robbery.

According to an affidavit, the victim stated that he knew Mekhail through school and Snapchat and was able to provide enough information to identify Mekhail as a suspect.

The victim was able to positively identify Mekhail from a six-person photo lineup. Mekhail was then arrested on Dec. 20, 2022.

Court records show that one month prior to the robbery, Mekhail allegedly threatened to shoot up a mobile phone store in South Nashville because he was upset with the wait time.

Mekhail was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated robbery – all felony charges.

He remains in the Metro Jail on a $80,000 bond.