NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 24-year-old man was taken into custody and charged after police said he shot another man several times in South Nashville during a drug deal.

According to a warrant, on July 25, 2021, around 7:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting at 1609 Marshall Hollow Drive and said the victim was shot in the arm, leg, and chest. The victim was reportedly taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said a witness was then interviewed and told detectives the victim was going to meet up with Jartavius Taylor, 24, to sell him marijuana. The warrant said Taylor then grabbed the victim by the hair, slammed him to the ground, shot the victim in the leg, and took the marijuana and a firearm.

As Taylor walked away, officials said he fired several more rounds, hitting the victim in the arm and chest. Police said the witness fired about three to four shots back at the defendant but missed. The marijuana allegedly belonged to the witness.

The victim told police he was shot six times and may need assistance to walk again.

Taylor was charged just Tuesday with especially aggravated robbery, and aggravated robbery. He is being held on a $200,000 bail.