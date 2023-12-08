NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Elm Hill Pike is a main artery for commuters into Nashville, but some drivers are raising concerns about one of the bridges linking downtown and Donelson.

The bridge is a popular one for commuters. However, with the construction boom, it’s also become a popular bridge for big, heavy, cargo-carrying trucks that residents fear are simply too heavy for this bridge.

“It’s always been just a popular road to go back and forth on. There weren’t as many trucks, it was just people, and now with those dump trucks, we don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Ron Balcarras, who has driven Elm Hill Pike for 28 years.

Brady Bolf, a senior engineer who also drives along the bridge, has some serious questions about how much load this two-lane bridge can handle. He wrote two emails to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), expressing his concern that the bridge sign reads 40 tons, but he’s seen it have to support vehicles carrying far more weight than 40 tons.

“I saw two fully-loaded dump trucks, with traffic, going one direction, with an NES truck, utility truck, that probably weighed 20 tons, and then two empty dump trucks coming the other way,” Bolf explained. “You do the math on that, and you’re somewhere around 150 tons, and that’s several times more than what the sign said.”

TDOT replied to Bolf with a statement that reads, in part, “the bridge is designed to carry multiple loaded trucks…We inspect the bridge on a routine schedule and there is currently no outstanding work that needs to be completed.”

Bolf said he’s pleased to see TDOT’s transparency and quick response to his concerns.

“I’m very comfortable in their response after having thought about that, and I just hope that they continue to be proactive in preventing any further degradation to the integrity of that bridge,” said Bolf. “It’s very high volume, so if we were to lose that, there’s not really another easy route to get to where you were going that way.”

TDOT Spokesperson Beth Emmons responded to News 2’s email confirming the bridge’s weight limit is 40 tons per vehicle, and not the total bridge weight limit.