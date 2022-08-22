NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Starting Monday, there’s a new process for motorists who get into minor vehicle crashes involving property damage in Nashville.

The Metro Nashville Police Department announced the new program allows drivers to report their information and collision details through an online portal. The goal is eliminating how long people have to wait for a response from police.

“As the city has grown and the demand for police services has increased, calls must be prioritized according to immediate public safety needs,” Metro Police Chief John Drake stated in a press release. “During peak call volume, most property damage crashes, particularly those not blocking major thoroughfares, are lower priority calls in the classification hierarchy. This can sometimes mean long wait times, something we hope to dramatically reduce with this new program.”

The program is only for property damage crashes and they have to meet the following certain criteria:

The parties have agreed to share their driver license, vehicle & insurance information, and agree on the circumstances of the crash

There are no injuries

No involved vehicle is blocking a roadway due to inoperability

The crash does not involve a hit & run

The crash does not involve a DUI or other criminal matter

According to Metro police, the Department of Emergency Communications will determine whether the traffic crash call qualifies for the program. If so, the dispatcher will transfer the caller to a dedicated 800 line. Afterwards, the caller will be prompted to enter their cell phone number and they’ll be sent a link to begin the report. Upon completion, the system will route the reports to the MNPD’s Records Division, where the driver(s) and their insurance companies can get copies as needed.

Metro police officers will still respond to more serious crashes where there’s injury, death, or a suspected crime. Follow this link for more information.