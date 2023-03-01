NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say a driver with an active warrant was arrested after they fell asleep at the wheel early Wednesday morning on Interstate 24.

The crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 at mile marker 53 near the Briley Parkway exit.

According to Metro police, the driver is believed to have fallen asleep at the wheel, which caused the vehicle to hit a guard rail and then roll over.

Officers say the driver was not intoxicated or injured in the crash. However, the driver was taken into custody at the scene due to having an active warrant out for their arrest.

Metro police say the driver is being turned over to law enforcement in Wilson County. It remains unknown what charges the driver was wanted for.

Not other information was immediately released.