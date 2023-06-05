NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was taken into custody after he ran from a crash on Interstate 24 Monday morning in the Joelton area.
The single-vehicle crash happened in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 35 around 5:30 a.m.
Metro police reported the car rolled over beside the interstate and the driver ran away and tried to hide under a nearby bridge.
The uninjured man was taken into custody and arrested. The vehicle he was driving was reportedly stolen.
No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.