NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was taken into custody after he ran from a crash on Interstate 24 Monday morning in the Joelton area.

The single-vehicle crash happened in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 35 around 5:30 a.m.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Metro police reported the car rolled over beside the interstate and the driver ran away and tried to hide under a nearby bridge.

The uninjured man was taken into custody and arrested. The vehicle he was driving was reportedly stolen.

No additional information was immediately released.