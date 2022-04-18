NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a semi crashed on Interstate 40 late Sunday night.

According to the Tennesee Department of Transportation (TDOT), the crash was reported at 11:33 p.m. Sunday night, but traffic on I-40 East near Charlotte Pike was still impacted early Monday morning.

Officials said the semi crashed on its side and spilled some of the contents it was carrying. It is still unclear what spilled on the roadway.

The driver reportedly suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is still unknown, but officials said it is not being investigated as criminal.