NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —An investigation is underway after a woman was struck and killed by a driver in Midtown Nashville Thursday night.
The crash happened around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Charlotte Pike and 22nd Avenue North.
The victim was identified as a 61-year-old woman visiting Nashville from Ohio.
Metro police reported the vehicle involved is a silver or white Alfa Romeo that should have front-end damage.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.
No additional information was immediately released.
