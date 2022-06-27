NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left one woman dead and three others injured late Sunday night in West Nashville.

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of 40th Avenue North and Albion Street. According to Metro police, a black car traveling east on Albion Street attempted to turn onto 40th Avenue North when it was struck by a silver car.

Officials say a female passenger in the black car was killed, and the driver and another passenger inside the vehicle were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Officers on the scene told News 2 that one of the victims remains in critical, but stable condition.

Metro police say after the crash, the driver of the silver car fled the scene. However, officials say the passenger stayed at the crash site and was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with a broken leg.

At this time Metro police are working to identify the driver of the silver car and are investigating if the vehicle was stolen.